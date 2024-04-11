Ever caught yourself daydreaming about owning a little slice of paradise under the Sicilian sun? Imagine a place where the aroma of fresh cannoli fills the air, and the Mediterranean sunsets transform every evening into a postcard scene. Sicily, with its rich history, stunning landscapes, and delectable cuisine, is not just a dream destination for travellers but a goldmine for short-term rental investors. And for those in Malta, it's just a short hop away. Let's dive into why Sicily should be your next investment location, now with a focused perspective and a reliable Maltese partner to ease your journey.

1. Affordable luxury: Land and house with pool near the sea

Sicily presents a unique opportunity for Maltese investors seeking the dream of owning property near the sea – a feat that has become increasingly challenging in Gozo and Malta. In Sicily, you can easily purchase affordable land and houses with pools, offering breathtaking sea views, something that remains a distant dream for many in Malta due to limited availability and high prices.

The cost of real estate in Sicily is significantly lower, with prices ranging from €1,500 to €2,500 per square meter, enabling investors to buy larger properties or those with exclusive features like a private pool, without breaking the bank. Additionally, the ROI for short term rentals in these idyllic settings can be compelling, ranging from 6% to 10% annually, thanks to Sicily's year-round appeal to tourists seeking both the cultural richness and natural beauty of the island.

2. Proximity to Malta

The geographical closeness of Sicily to Malta is a huge plus for Maltese investors. The short distance means that investors can easily travel to Sicily to personally oversee their investment, enjoy their property during holidays, or manage guest turnovers. Frequent flights and ferries between Malta and Sicily ensure that your Sicilian getaway or investment is just a few hours away, making it not only a practical investment choice but also a convenient escape.

3. Casa Rooms: Your Maltese partner in property management

Navigating the intricacies of property management abroad can be overwhelming. This is where Casa Rooms, a Maltese company specialising in property management services in Sicily, becomes invaluable. Casa Rooms offers Maltese investors the peace of mind that comes from having a trusted, local partner manage the day-to-day operations of their Sicilian property. From handling guest communications to maintenance and cleaning, Casa Rooms ensures that your investment is well-cared for, maximising your rental income and ensuring that your property remains in top condition, all without requiring your constant presence.

Choosing Sicily for your short-term rental investment offers a unique blend of affordability, luxury, and convenience that's hard to find in Malta and Gozo. With the opportunity to own a spacious property near the sea, the logistical ease provided by the island's proximity to Malta, and the professional property management support from Casa Rooms, investing in Sicily is not just a dream - it's a practical and rewarding decision. Embrace the chance to own a piece of Mediterranean paradise, where the blend of cultural richness, natural beauty, and investment potential makes Sicily an unmatched destination for Maltese investors.

Invest in peace of mind and profitability. Consider a property management company for your investment property today. Get in touch with Casa Rooms today via www.casarooms.com or by calling 2033 4455 or e-mailing info@casarooms.com. Casa Rooms operates in Malta, Gozo and Sicily and manages all sorts of properties, including short-term and long-term rentals.