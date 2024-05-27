Three people were injured on Sunday when the car they were in hit a parked vehicle and landed on its side in Triq il-Wied, Iklin.

The police said in a statement the accident was reported on Sunday at around 5pm.

The car - a VW T-Cross - was being driven by a 65-year-old man from Birkirkara.

The two passengers - both women from Birkirkara - were aged 65 and 74.

The driver suffered grievous injuries, while the two women were slightly injured.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Meanwhile, the mayor of Iklin said on Monday that he has written to the authorities reiterating the council's request for a speed camera in that street.