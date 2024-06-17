Three men were injured in two arguments in Mosta and Birzebbuga on Sunday evening, the police said.

The first case took place in Mosta at 6pm when an argument turned into a brawl involving a 39-year-old man from Valletta and a 40-year-old man from Tarxien.

The incident happened in Triq Patri Ġużè Delia. The 39-year-old was hospitalised with serious injuries. The other man was treated at Mosta health centre.

In the second case, at 7.30pm a man was injured in a brawl in Triq San Edwardu, Birżebbuġa.

The man was found on the ground and had a head injury. He was hospitalised.

Initial investigations revealed that he was involved in an argument with a 34-year-old man from Santa Luċija. The identity of the victim is not yet known.

Magistrate Philip Galea Farruġia is holding an inquiry.