Three new priests were ordained on Saturday at a solemn Mass celebrated by Archbishop Charles Scicluna at St John’s Co-Cathedral in Valletta.

The ordination welcomed Fr Matthew Sammut, Fr Johann Bugeja SDB, and Fr Shawn Wong into the priesthood, with a call for unwavering dedication and humble service.

The ceremony was concelebrated by Apostolic Nuncio Archbishop Savio Hon Tai-Fai, Auxiliary Bishop Joseph Galea-Curmi, Salesian Provincial in Malta Fr Eric Cachia SDB, and several diocesan and religious priests, reflecting the unity and breadth of Malta’s Catholic community.

Taking inspiration from the verse in Isaiah – "'they call them oak trees planted by the Lord for his people" – Archbishop Scicluna likened the new priests to oak trees, planted by God to bear good fruit. He urged them to be "a source of shade in scorching heat and shelter in stormy times" for the people they serve.