Three people were injured - two of them grievously - in two separate arguments, the police said in statements on Sunday morning.

The police received the first report about an argument between three men on Triq it-Turisti, St Paul's Bay, at around 9pm on Saturday.

The men involved in the quarrel were all Turkish nationals aged 25, 38 and 52 who live in St Paul's Bay.

The 25-year-old was arrested on site, while the other two, who had suffered injuries allegedly from a weapon with a blade, were rushed to Mater Dei Hospital.

The 38-year-old suffered grievous injuries, while the other man suffered slight injuries.

Some six hours later, the police were informed that another man who suffered grievous injuries from an argument in Ta' Xbiex, had also been admitted to Mater Dei.

The man - a 32-year-old man from the Philippines who lives in Marsa - was involved in an argument in a bar at around 1am on Sunday.

The police did not specify the nationality of the other men involved in the argument.

A magisterial inquiry and police investigations are ongoing.