Three third-country nationals were detained and will be returned to their country of origin after being found to be living in Malta illegally, the police said on Thursday night.

In a statement, the police said three people from Pakistan, Syria and Ghana were apprehended by police during a traffic inspection in Triq Garibaldi, Luqa.

They were subsequently taken to a detention centre to await being returned to their country of origin, the police said.

Over the course of the traffic operation around 100 vehicles were stopped, 28 traffic conventions issued, a vehicle towed and two drivers were found to be driving without a license.

The police said the inspection was part of an ongoing effort to improve road safety.

