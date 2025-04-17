A 56-year-old man was handed a three-year probation order after he pleaded guilty to causing grievous injuries to his elderly housemate, who forgave him.

Massimo Tivisini, an Italian national who is currently living in Valletta, was accused of grievously injuring the elderly Sliema resident and threatening him with violence in an incident that took place on December 13, 2024.

The court heard that a priest had approached the victim around August and asked him to offer temporary accommodation to Tivisini – whose house was being repaired – as a favour.

The man accepted and Tivisini moved in, making himself useful by helping his elderly host in everyday chores. Meanwhile, the priest paid rent on his behalf.

When filing his report, the victim alleged that Tivisini had assaulted him on several occasions and threatened to kill him.

During Tivisini’s arraignment, prosecuting inspector Michael Vella had told the court that the accused claimed to have moved out of the Sliema residence because his host had been making unwelcome sexual advances.

Such behaviour appeared to have triggered the incident, said the defence.

The victim in his testimony had told the court that the accused would impose his will on others and had anger management issues.

On the day of the incident that led to the charges, the pair had a disagreement, and the accused assaulted the elderly man, causing him head injuries which were certified as grievous.

The victim forgave the accused telling the court he wanted to keep him as a friend. From the judgement, it also emerged that the victim told the court that he had only reported Tivisini for his “own good” and did not hold any grudges towards him.

Tivisini eventually admitted to the charges.

The court, in its considerations on punishment, noted the man’s colourful criminal record, observed that he did not have any recent brushes with the law and has since “calmed down”.

It therefore concluded that an effective prison term would not be suitable in this case.

It also considered that the prosecution was not insisting on a restraining order in favour of the victim since both the accused and the victim were involved in the voluntary sector and there was a possibility they would meet at work.

Magistrate Leonard Caruana imposed a three-year probation order on Tivisini. He was ordered to pay up €338.48 in court fees within eight months.