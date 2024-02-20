Three-year-old Selah Hajras arrived safely in Malta for medical treatment on Tuesday afternoon.

Selah was accompanied by her father, though it was Palestine's ambassador to Malta who carried her into Malta International Airport's arrivals hall to the sound of camera shutters clicking.

The young girl blew kisses and smiled as people crowded around her, with some young children offering her soft toys and balloons.

Selah suffered severe leg injuries when her house in Southern Gaza was hit by an Israeli airstrike in November. She lost her mother and brother in the attack.

Her father, Ashraf, was not injured and initially believed Selah had also been killed in the bombing. It was only when doctors posted a video to YouTube showing Selah at Nasser hospital that her father realised she was alive.

Palestine is currently forbidding men under 60 from leaving the country, meaning Ashraf and his daughter had to be smuggled into Egypt.

Malta offered to cover the costs of her medical treatment at Mater Dei Hospital, with Saint James Hospital, a private medical facility, making a similar offer.

The two landed in Malta from Egypt on Tuesday afternoon. Their flight was funded by public donations and the Palestinian Embassy in Malta, with support from the Maltese government.

"We will look after Selah with all our hearts," Prime Minister Robert Abela said following her arrival.

Palestinian ambassador Fadi Hanania described the child as "an icon... [she] is our hope, Selah is a witness that the people killed in Gaza are civilians.

"30,000 people have been killed in Gaza, half of them are children and woman," Hanina said.

"Yes, our people will rise and build our beloved Gaza. Thank you for your donations to make this trip possible. Thank you all for helping Selah."

The Palestinian Ambassador thanked the Maltese government and also thanked Prime Minister Robert Abela, who also greeted Selah.