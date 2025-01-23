A 24-year-old tiler was accused of slashing a man who owed him money after an altercation in Marsaxlokk last year.

Naser Hadzh Hebo Dzhned, born in Syria but found carrying Bulgarian documents, was accused of causing the alleged victim grievous bodily harm, carrying a weapon without a permit, attacking the victim and threatening him.

He was separately charged with falsifying documents and making use of false documents.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Police inspector Wayne Bonello told the court that the incident dated back to October 30, when the Birżebbuġa police station was informed of a person being treated for knife wounds at Mater Dei Hospital following an incident in Delimara.

Investigations revealed that the two men had become involved in an altercation when the alleged victim had tried to repay money to the accused when the man allegedly pulled a knife on him and attacked him.

Police quickly identified the accused and obtained an arrest warrant but had been unable to locate him for several months.

It was only when the victim himself spotted the accused walking in Birżebbuġa that police were able to locate him and bring him in for questioning.

No request for bail was made.

Police Inspector Wayne Bonello and AG lawyer Valentina Cassar prosecuted.

Lawyer Matthew Xuereb appeared for the accused.

Lawyer Nicholas Mifsud appeared parte civile.