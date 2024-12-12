Time Magazine on Thursday named US President-elect Donald Trump its "person of the year," marking the second time he has won the accolade.

"For marshaling a comeback of historic proportions, for driving a once-in-a-generation political realignment, for reshaping the American presidency and altering America's role in the world, Donald Trump is Time's 2024 - Person of the Year," the magazine said in a statement.

Trump, who beat Vice President Kamala Harris in the November 5 election, adorns the title's cover this week sporting his distinctive red tie and striking a pensive pose.

Every president since Franklin D Roosevelt, aside from Gerald Ford has won the title at least once.

The US president-elect beat a shortlist including Catherine, Princess of Wales, Elon Musk, Joe Rogan and Harris, for the accolade, which Time magazine gives to the person, group or concept that had the biggest impact on the world each year.