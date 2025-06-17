Recently, our education sector has come under scrutiny following the news that the Malta Further and Higher Education Authority (MFHEA) was not admitted to the European Quality Assurance Register for Higher Education (EQAR) at this stage.

Some of the media reporting that followed may have lacked important context, leading to unnecessary concern and uncertainty.

At Central Mediterranean Business School (CMBS), we have felt the ripple effects of this confusion. We’ve received messages from concerned students, queries from international agents and questions from parents who’ve entrusted us with their children’s education.

And rightly so – news of this nature can travel quickly, particularly when it is not accompanied by a clear explanation.

In practical terms, this means that MFHEA – Malta’s national education regulator – has not yet been added to a European list that recognises agencies whose quality assurance practices are fully aligned with certain European-wide standards.

This does not mean that MFHEA is unfit to regulate, nor does it affect the legal standing of qualifications issued under its authority. Rather, it reflects that some recent reforms and improvements still need more time and documentation before they can be audited again.

These processes take time for any regulator – especially one overseeing a fast-growing and diverse education sector.

What’s important is that Malta remains committed to continuous improvement and that students can continue to trust in the system – particularly where institutions, like CMBS, also undergo regular audits from international awarding bodies.

Yet, behind the headlines lies a more complex reality.

As one of Malta’s most internationally engaged private education providers, CMBS operates with rigorous quality standards that go well beyond the local baseline.

The majority of our qualifications are audited and validated by international bodies such as Coventry University and the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA). This ensures that our students benefit from an education that remains recognised and portable across borders – today, tomorrow and beyond.

But this isn’t about defending one institution. It’s about reaffirming faith in a sector that has enabled thousands of success stories and serves a crucial function that public education alone cannot meet.

Many of Malta’s most industry-relevant, innovative programmes – particularly in business, technology and applied professional fields – are born in its private further and higher education institutions (HEI).

And that these include home-grown programmes that are more nimble, more practical and, in some cases, more advanced than their foreign counterparts.

For example, CMBS was the first institution in Malta to introduce an MBA with a work-based learning component, tailored to real-world challenges and designed in close consultation with employers.

This format was later adopted by public institutions but only after years of implementation on our end – made possible through a regulator willing to listen and evolve.

We’ve seen the same story in other areas: timely updates to delivery models, international faculties that regularly remark on the calibre of our students and a curriculum model that balances academic rigour with immediate relevance to industry needs.

That’s why the EQAR decision must be understood and interpreted in its proper context. It does not mean that MFHEA has failed in substance. Rather, it reflects an agency in transition, operating under considerable constraints.

From what we’ve experienced, the regulator is sincerely trying to align with and sometimes supersedes the European standards and guidelines, however, progress has been slow – not due to lack of intent but due to the growth of the industry which might have resulted in lack of resources.

The reforms are happening but, in several cases, they haven’t had the time or manpower to be fully implemented and evidenced before the deadline of the EQAR evaluation. In fact, in its decision, EQAR remarked that there were instances where changes have been made but, due to the timing, they could not be evaluated during the onsite visit.

These processes take time for any regulator – especially one overseeing a fast-growing sector - Morgan Parnis

There is also the broader structural issue: the sheer number of licensed providers, many of which are inactive or delivering only basic-level courses, creating an administrative burden that draws MFHEA’s attention away from the institutions offering degrees, master’s and doctoral programmes – precisely the areas where scrutiny must be highest.

We believe a tiered licensing framework could help.

A differentiated approach to oversight, where low-level or dormant providers are subject to a lighter-touch regime, would allow the regulator to focus more intensively on those institutions that operate at higher academic levels or carry international exposure.

This is not to diminish the role of small providers but to make room for smarter regulation.

As it stands, the system is at risk of being stretched too thin.

International quality registers assess national agencies, not individual schools.

If our national authority is not supported to meet its obligations, the reputational impact falls on all of us – students, institutions and the country’s educational brand.

Institutions like CMBS remain fully committed to supporting the system.

We do this not alone but through coordinated efforts with the Chamber of SMEs – a vital platform that continues to advocate effectively on behalf of licensed institutions – and also through wider collaboration with the Malta Chamber, where I contribute as part of the Thematic Committee on Education.

Through both structures, we engage in meaningful policy discussions, reviews and recommendations to help shape a stronger, more responsive educational framework for the country.

The ENQA review and EQAR outcome, while disappointing in certain aspects, may ultimately serve as a much-needed catalyst.

This could be the moment that secures greater investment in our regulator, sharper prioritisation of oversight and stronger alignment between public policy and the role that private HEIs play in delivering cutting-edge education.

We believe in a regulatory framework that can evolve to meet the demands of modern higher education.

And we believe that the best way to defend our sector is not by pretending there’s no problem but by showing the world how we are solving it – together.

Morgan Parnis is executive chair and chancellor at CMBS.