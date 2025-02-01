The price of the print editions of Times of Malta and The Sunday Times of Malta will increase from the beginning of February, Allied Newspapers Limited has announced.

The daily newspaper will cost €1.30, up from €1.20, while the Sunday edition will rise to €2.50, up from €2.20.

Allied Newspapers Limited, which publishes Times of Malta, said it consitstently monitors its production costs to maintain affordable pricing for its newspapers.

However, it said certain uncontrollable factors such as increasing operational expenses, have led to adjustments in the prices of Malta's leading newspapers.

It said the price adjustments are necessary to ensure that the newspapers continue to provide the public with accurate and timely news, while managing escalating costs.