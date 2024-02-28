With economic activity and growth comes a demand for talent and a constant reskilling, upskilling and job mobility. This demand requires an easily-accessible and reliable job platform where employers promote vacancies, and employees look for exciting new opportunities.

Times of Malta is a highly trusted news source in Malta with a long-standing reputation for accuracy and reliability. Through their website timesofmalta.com, they have a wide reach, attracting a diverse audience including job seekers and employers. Times of Malta has now partnered with Jobhound to launch a job board that connects job seekers with reputable employers, ensuring a high level of credibility in the job listings.

The Times of Malta and Jobhound partnership will offer a comprehensive selection of job listings in the very near future covering various industries, sectors, and career levels. Job seekers can explore a wide range of opportunities tailored to their skills, qualifications, experience and preferences. Candidates seeking entry-level positions, mid-career roles, or executive positions, can find suitable opportunities on the job board.

The job board developed through this Times of Malta and Jobhound partnership features a user-friendly interface designed for ease of navigation and accessibility. Job seekers can easily search for jobs, filter listings based on criteria such as location, industry, and job type, and apply for positions directly through the platform. Employers benefit from intuitive tools for posting job openings, managing applications, and tracking the recruitment process, streamlining the hiring process for maximum efficiency.

By hosting the job board on timesofmalta.com/jobs, the partnership ensures enhanced visibility and exposure for job listings. Malta's most popular news portal attracts a large and diverse audience of both local and international visitors, increasing the reach of job postings and maximizing the chances of attracting qualified candidates. Employers can leverage the Times of Malta brand and platform to promote their vacancies effectively, ultimately leading to faster recruitment outcomes.