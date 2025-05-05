Four men are in the dock, charged with playing a key role in two separate murders.

One of those killings, the 2017 assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, is arguably the most significant crime in Malta's history.

In this episode, Mark Laurence Zammit speaks to Times of Malta court reporter Monique Agius and online editor Bertrand Borg about the ongoing trial. This episode was recorded on April 29, 2025 in a trial where new developments are emerging daily.

Agius, who is witnessing the historic jury unfold in court as she reports for Times of Malta, describes what it’s like to be in a room with Caruana Galizia’s family, the accused, their families and the jurors during the trial.

She says the atmosphere turned especially heavy when jurors and people in the courtroom were shown disturbing images of the aftermath of the car bomb.

Four men are currently on trial. Robert Agius, 46, known as Ta' Maksar and his associate Jamie Vella, 41, are accused of complicity in the murder of Caruana Galizia by procuring the bomb.

They are also charged, along with Agius' brother Adrian and a fourth man, George Degiorgio, of being involved in the murder of lawyer Carmel Chircop in 2015.

This week's podcast is an audio-only episode and is in Maltese. Subscribe to the Times Talk podcast on Spotify, Apple Podcasts or your favourite podcast app.