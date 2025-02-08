Yorgen Fenech is out of prison, more than five years after he was taken into police custody and charged with complicity in the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia.

We still don't know when Fenech - the millionaire heir to the Tumas Group fortune - will stand trial on those charges. What we do know is that he will be sleeping at home until that happens.

Episode 2 of the Times Talk podcast. Video: Karl Andrew Micallef

Times of Malta journalist Claudia Calleja was in court when a court granted Fenech bail. Her colleague Daniel Ellul was outside prison when he was released from prison.

In this episode of Times Talk, assistant editor Mark Laurence Zammit speaks to Calleja and Ellul about this major development in the biggest criminal case in Malta’s contemporary history.

Subscribe to the Times Talk podcast on Spotify, Apple Podcasts or your favourite podcast app.