Extracellular vesicles, or EVs, are tiny, naturally released particles found in many body fluids such as blood, saliva and urine. Though microscopic in size, these vesicles are packed with valuable biological information. They carry proteins, RNA and DNA – molecules that reflect the health and activity of the cells they come from.

Because of this, EVs are gaining attention in the world of medical diagnostics, particularly through a method known as liquid biopsy. This approach uses a simple blood test to detect disease signals, offering a much less invasive alternative to traditional tissue biopsies. EVs, which circulate throughout the body, can serve as messengers from cells affected by diseases like cancer.

What makes EVs so promising is their potential to provide early warning signs. Researchers can analyse the molecular ‘cargo’ these vesicles carry to identify changes linked to cancer, sometimes even before symptoms appear. This can open the door for earlier detection, better treatment planning and continuous monitoring.

Through the V-MELD project, our research team at the University of Malta is working to better understand tumour-derived extracellular vesicles from lung cancer.

Lung cancer is one of the most common and deadliest cancers worldwide, partly because it often goes undetected until its later stages. Early symptoms can be vague – such as a persistent cough, fatigue or shortness of breath – which are easily mistaken for less serious conditions.

By studying the EVs released by lung cancer cells, we aim to uncover how these vesicles might signal the presence of disease earlier and help monitor how it responds to treatment over time. By decoding the biological messages EVs carry, we hope to support the development of faster, safer and more effective diagnostic tools.

Although small in size, extracellular vesicles may hold big answers. By helping us detect disease earlier and understand how it behaves, these tiny messengers could lead to real improvements in how we diagnose and manage cancer – making them a mighty tool in modern medicine.

Laura Grech is a resident academic at the Faculty of Health Sciences at the University of Malta and leads the V-MELD project (REP-20[24-029]) which is financed by Xjenza Malta, through the Research Excellence Programme.

Photo of the week

Photo: World of Engineering

The Fata Morgana effect can make boats appear to be floating in the sky. A layer of warmer air sits on top of a layer of cold air, causing the light from the ship to bend and making colours blend together. PHOTO: World of Engineering

Sound Bites

• A research team has developed and safely delivered a personalised gene editing therapy to treat an infant with a life-threatening, incurable genetic disease. The infant, who was diagnosed with the rare condition carbamoyl phosphate synthetase 1 (CPS1) deficiency shortly after birth, has responded positively to the treatment. The process, from diagnosis to treatment, took only six months and marks the first time the technology has been successfully deployed to treat a human patient. The technology used in this study was developed using a platform that could be tweaked to treat a wide range of genetic disorders and opens the possibility of creating personalised treatments in other parts of the body.

• An experimental drug deve­loped at Duke University School of Medicine could offer powerful pain relief without the dangerous side effects of opioids. The drug, called SBI-810, is part of a new generation of compounds designed to target a receptor on the nerves and spinal cord. While opioids flood multiple cellular pathways indiscriminately, SBI-810, a non-opioid treatment, takes a more focused approach, activating only a specific pain-relief pathway that avoids the euphoric “high” linked to addiction. In tests in mice, SBI-810 worked well on its own and, when used in combination, made opioids more effective at lower doses, according to the study published on May 19 in Cell.

For more soundbites listen to Radio Mocha every Saturday at 7.30pm on Radju Malta and the following Monday at 9pm on Radju Malta 2 https://www.fb.com/RadioMochaMalta/

DID YOU KNOW?

• In 15th-18th century Germany, you could only hire a trumpeter if you were a member of the nobility.

• The world’s longest possible train journey is 18,755km from Portugal to Singapore. It would take roughly 14 days and involve around 20 changes.

• After breaking 240 eggs, scientists have discovered that dropping an egg onto its side rather than its end reduces its chances of cracking.

• Scientists have fitted cockroaches with camera ‘backpacks’ to help emergency services locate people trapped by earthquakes.

For more trivia, see: www.um.edu.mt/think.