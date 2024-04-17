Transport Malta official Clint Axisa, who was suspended over sexual harassment charges two years ago, has returned to work for the government at a different public entity.

The former enforcement director began working for Infrastructure Malta on Monday.

His return is part of a new government policy to bring employees, who had previously been suspended on half pay, back to work, Times of Malta understands.

“Each case is being examined individually, and those whose alleged actions are not so grievous are returning to work for the government but at a different entity,” sources said.

Earlier this month, prime minister Robert Abela said 36 public officials had their suspensions lifted and returned to work since October 2023, even though there are ongoing criminal procedures against them.

A government employee is usually suspended on half pay when facing criminal charges or in cases of gross misconduct.

The 44-year-old, from Fgura, was charged in 2022 with committing non-consensual sexual acts on a female co-worker and sexually harassing her and another woman.

One of the victims was described by the prosecution as vulnerable while another still works at the agency.

Axisa pleaded not guilty to charges of non-consensual sexual acts with one victim. He also denied harassing both women, subjecting them to an act of physical intimacy, subjecting them to acts bearing sexual connotations and committing these offences, which he was bound to prevent as a public officer.

He is currently out on bail.

Some 121 public officials have been suspended since January 2020, the prime minister told PN MP Albert Buttigieg in response to a parliamentary question.