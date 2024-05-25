We are just a few weeks away from the June 8 elections. Apart from electing six candidates to represent our country in the European Parliament, these elections are also very important for our capital city, Valletta. They will determine the direction in which we want to take our city over the next five years.

The choice is clear and very simple but it also places a heavy responsibility on all of us to make the right decision. On the one hand, we can choose continuity with the pattern of the past five years – years of neglect, where the residents of Valletta have been ignored by those who were elected to safeguard our interests.

On the other hand, we can choose change: change to a leadership, which places the life of residents at the centre, which favours balance, more public spaces for locals to enjoy, a cleaner environment, greater accessibility and the protection of all the things which make us Beltin.

This is a choice in favour of our true identity. Above all, it is a choice in favour of peace of mind and tranquillity for those who live in this World Heritage Site.

I have had the privilege of meeting many of you. You have spoken to me about those things that are of concern to you and which upset you. Many speak of how good it is that Valletta has come alive again and that people are investing in it. Despite what is claimed, it is worth remembering that this was a vision put forward years ago by a Nationalist government under Lawrence Gonzi.

But we cannot speak of how much more vibrant life in Valletta has become and stop there. Yes, I do salute all those who have worked hard and are still investing in Valletta’s potential. But they cannot do this to the detriment of the residents who are the beating heart of this locality, which is so dear to us.

There must be zero tolerance for anyone who breaks the regulations. The enforcement of rules and regulations must be increased throughout the year and not just as a distraction when elections are approaching.

I hope, and I am convinced, that people will not forget who it was, for example, who introduced a legal notice without any consultation two summers ago and, with the stroke of a pen, decreed that loud music can be played up to one in the morning.

Do you remember what the Labour-led council did about this? It did nothing. A total blank. It did not even adopt a position, except for the mayor accusing the Nationalist Party councillors of being against business. This was because those Nationalist councillors spoke up and refused to remain passive – they were not afraid to give residents a voice and to highlight the pain, which you and many others were enduring.

I am convinced that people will not forget who introduced a legal notice without any consultation and decreed that loud music can be played up to one in the morning - Michael Borg

This issue was also raised in parliament by our MPs and for this I thank Darren Carabott, Paula Mifsud Bonnici and Mario de Marco because they have always supported and helped us.

And, if I may, I wish here to also salute the two PN councillors who will not be recontesting this election: Christian Micallef and Mark Spiteri Lucas, who, together with my friend, Vince Fabri, worked so hard and, in spite of many obstacles, gave a voice to our residents here in our city home.

There are many other issues we need to keep in mind before we make our choice. During the past five years of Labour leadership in Valletta, there has not been a single annual general meeting with residents as required by law. There has also been a lot of boasting about the clinic but no one has said that the project was started at a time when the local council was led by the Nationalist Party.

As time passes, the number of pensioners living in Valletta continues to grow, yet, there is no plan for the city to have a home for the elderly or even, at the very least, a day care centre. On the contrary, a site like the Evans Building is earmarked as a project for yet another hotel. But, surely, we have enough hotels in Valletta.

Change is needed. Change in the right direction. Change in the way things are done. Change that will bring about serious and professional leadership. Change where every councillor is given the respect and dignity they deserve and allowed to work for the good of all residents. Change in favour of unity and against petty internal rivalries.

But such a change cannot happen unless all of you go out to cast your vote on Saturday, June 8. All of us have an important role in this. Our city is calling us. Let us show that, together, we can bring about the change that is so desperately needed.

On June 8, a vote for all the Nationalist Party candidates will bring about worthy leadership. If you are still undecided, join us so that we will be able to work for you with confidence.

Michael Borg is a PN candidate for the Valletta local council.