The following are the top stories in Malta’s newspapers on Thursday.

Times of Malta leads with the groundbreaking discovery that humans were living in Malta 1,000 years earlier than originally thought. It has also been established that the first people to live in Malta were hunter-gatherers and not farmers.

The newspaper also reports that US president Donald Trump’s decision to pause the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA) means that US authorities will not prosecute Steward Health Care representatives for alleged bribery in Malta’s hospitals deal.

In-Nazzjon leads with the Nationalist Party’s long-term plans for Malta’s economy including the tourism sector. It also reports that the government is considering another hospital management option “like Vitals” and in a separate article reports the Labour Party has doubts on the minister for social and affordable accommodation Roderick Galdes.

The Malta Independent also leads with archaeological revelation that is rewriting history books in Malta. Moreover, it reports that police conducted three searches on Yorgen Fenech’s properties in relation to the 17 Black case.

L-Orizzont leads with the news that the government will cover all costs related to miscarriage leave. The newspaper also reports on a speech by General Workers Union general secretary Josef Bugeja who said that a world without trade unionism would lead to abuse.