The following are the main stories in Saturday's newspapers.

Times of Malta leads with the court decision to give the Db Group the go-ahead to complete its City Centre towers at the former ITS site in Pembroke, rejecting a request filed by objectors to retry an appeal.

In another story, the newspaper quotes the consumer authority saying it has not received “any credible reports of abusive food monopolies” over the past two years despite issuing over 180 voluntary requests for information to retailers and importers.

The Malta Independent quotes Malta Public Transport saying it spends €14 million a year on preventive maintenance.

In-Nazzjon says that mental health should be given priority.

L-Orizzont says a correctional officer charged with abusing a prisoner has been cleared of wrongdoing and has returned to work after six years.