The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Wednesday.

Times of Malta leads with news that Maltese voters believe migration, not defence and security, should be the top priority during the campaign for this June’s European Parliament elections.

Separately the newspaper also reports that the parish priest of Paola has defended plans to use part of the basilica's roof for a cafeteria, stressing the importance of supporting urgently needed restoration works.

The Malta Independent similarly leads with the Eurobarometer survey results about the Maltese electorate's priorities this June.

It also reports on court proceedings, in which a digital forensics expert who examined a sample of imported Japanese used cars with tampered mileage, said he could not tell who was responsible for the suspected fraudulent tampering.

Maltatoday, which also reports on the odometer tampering case, leads with news that five couples have so far benefitted from genetic testing of embryos for hereditary diseases.

In-Nazzjon refers to comments by PN leader Bernard Grech who on Tuesday said the elderly will remain a priority for the party. The newspaper also reports that the Cost of Living Adjustment will continue being taxed.

L-Orizzont reports that 68% of Maltese are keen on voting in the upcoming European Parliament elections.

It separately reports on a court case in which a man who was found to have swallowed capsules with cocaine, has been handed an eight-year jail sentence.