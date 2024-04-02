The following are the main stories in Tuesday's newspapers.

Times of Malta leads with an exercise it carried out which showed that a lavish rally at Tritons Square in Valletta by MEP Alex Agius Saliba would cost a private individual just shy of €32,000 in equipment rental costs alone.

In another story, the newspaper says a man who spent an extra 274 days in jail awaiting an appeal over his conviction for stabbing his former partner Yana Mintoff Bland and her son has won €10,000 in compensation after the court found his human rights had been breached.

The Malta Independent and In-Nazzjon quote the Nationalist Party saying that the Maltese language should remain a requisite for the crew of the new national airline.

L-Orizzont speaks to economists who say they are confident that inflation will drop to 2% by mid-next year.