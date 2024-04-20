These are the leading stories in local newspapers this Saturday.

Times of Malta gives prominence to strikes in Iran which various reports attributed to Israel, and notes global calls for calm to prevail.

The newspaper also gives prominence to calls by insurers for local authorities to adopt changes Italy is making to its highway code locally.

The Malta Independent reports on Thursday’s UN Security Council vote to allow Palestine as a full member that was vetoed by the US. The newspaper also reports on a court case in which a pensioner admitted to attacking a building contractor.

L-Orizzont gives coverage to a government initiative to provide free internet for post-secondary students. The initiative is being continued for a fourth year, it says.

In-Nazzjon leads with Bernard Grech speaking to students about the environment. He told them politicians have a duty to protect the environment.

The newspaper also reports on a judge’s warning that administrative failings that are causing court transcript delays are causing injustices.