The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Monday.

Times of Malta leads with findings from its opinion poll showing that a majority of respondents believe euthanasia should be legal. It also reports that a Russian man holding a Maltese passport has been jailed in the UK over a scheme to launder €41 million.

The Malta Independent features remarks by Vanessa Frazier, Malta's permanent representative to the United Nations, on what prompted Malta to move a resolution for a ceasefire in Gaza. In its second story, it says that an environmental NGO is expecting changes to controversial plans for the widening of the road between Marsalforn and Victoria. 

In-Nazzjon gives prominence to PN leader Bernard Grech's speech on Sunday where he said voters in June have an opportunity to give a strong signal to the government that things need to change.

L-orizzont reports Robert Abela's announcement that local councils will be given new funds.  

