The following are the top stories in Malta’s newspapers on Wednesday.

Times of Malta leads with news that the German fintech company RS2 has submitted a bid for HSBC Malta, promising to revive the Mid-Med Bank name and branding.

The newspaper also refers to the Vatican’s announcement that Pope Francis’s funeral will take place on Saturday morning, and world leaders are set to attend, amongst crowds who will bid a final farewell to the pontiff at St Peter’s Basilica.

The Malta Independent, Malta Today, L-Orizzont, and In-Nazzjon also give prominence to details of the Pope’s funeral.

The Malta Independent also reports comments by finance minister Clyde Caruana, who said Malta is on track to exit the European Union’s excessive deficit procedure earlier than expected, with the country’s deficit expected to stand at the 3 percent limit by the end of 2026.

L-orizzont similarly reports how the country’s debt and deficit have gone lower than initially projected, quoting finance minister Clyde Caruana.

Malta Today leads with how new indicators proposed by the OECD in response to a request from the Maltese government aims to address tourism’s environmental and social impacts by tracking waste, water, electricity usage and wages in the sector.

In-Nazzjon reports funeral details of PN former MP, minister and Malta’s incumbent acting president, Francis Zammit Dimech. The funeral will be held at 2 pm at the Our Lady of Mount Carmel, in Balluta.