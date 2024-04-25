The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Thursday.

Times of Malta leads with the arraignment on Wednesday of an architect accused of stealing vases and a clock from the Grand Master's Palace, an item also prominently reported in the other newspapers. The newspaper also reports comments by the Office of the European Parliament in Malta that an order by the Broadcasting Authority for PBS to exercise caution when reporting on Roberta Metsola in the run-up to June's MEP elections could have a chilling effect on journalists.

The Malta Independent says former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat said that Malta's healthcare system is not sustainable. He was replying to a question about the hospitals deal his government signed with Vitals Global Healthcare.

In-Nazzjon quotes PN leader Bernard Grech saying the Nationalist Party is committed to seeing that workers have better working conditions and salaries. He was speaking at a meeting with the Confederation of Malta Trade Unions.

L-orizzont says 3,517 persons are no longer in severe and material poverty.