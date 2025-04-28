The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Monday.

Times of Malta leads with an article on how a magisterial inquiry into Keith Schembri and Konrad Mizzi uncovered “corrupt deals” fuelled by major energy contracts and millions of euros in funds “laundered” from Azerbaijan.

The newspaper also reports that a police inspector is expected to be criminally charged with harassment at the workplace.

The Malta Independent leads with news about a planned 'hamlet' with villas and apartments close to the protected Mensija Chapel.

The newspaper also publishes comments by Bernard Grech, who on Sunday told PN supporters the government's plan to solve traffic couldn't work if the population continued to grow by 35,000 people every year.

In-Nazzjon also publishes the PN leader's comments to party supporters on Sunday, focusing on his statement that he wanted to lead a government made up of ministers who strived towards ensuring every person was happy in Malta.

L-orizzont meanwhile notes that the GWU and PL are marking 67 years from the general strike of 1958. The newspaper also refers to comments by prime minister Robert Abela, who, ahead of Workers' Day this week, said the country's best resource was the Maltese worker.