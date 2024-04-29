The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Monday.

Times of Malta leads with comments by the information and data protection commissioner that the national orchestra considers itself “above the law”, as he rebuked the orchestra’s failure to cooperate with an investigation.

The newspaper separately reports that the construction sector showed signs of continued slowdown last year, employing more workers but dropping in productivity, according to Central Bank of Malta figures.

The Malta Independent leads with comments by former PN MP and independent MEP hopeful Edwin Vassallo that the Mosta square project was a great waste of money.

It also reports about disgruntled Swieqi residents who are concerned about apartments planned beside two-storey houses.

In-Nazzjon refers to comments by PN leader Bernard Grech, who on Sunday urged party supporters to unite on June 8 and vote for Nationalist MEP hopefuls.

It leads its front page with a photo taken at the end of a TV marathon that raised €220,291 for the PN.

L-orizzont leads with the PL's launch of its electoral campaign themed 'Saħħa lill-Maltin’ (strength to the Maltese).