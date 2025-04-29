The following are the top stories in Malta’s newspapers on Tuesday.

Times of Malta leads with an article on how a European court is set to decide on the legality of Malta’s controversial golden passports scheme later on Tuesday.

The European Commission is challenging the scheme before the courts, arguing it violates EU law by granting European citizenship to individuals without them establishing a genuine or prior link with Malta.

The newspaper also reports how the conclave to elect a new Pope will start on May 7, following the death of Pope Francis.

The Malta Independent and L-Orizzont also lead with the conclave taking place on May 7.

The Malta Independent also leads with news of how 70% of small businesses think Malta is ‘heading in the wrong direction’, according to a SME survey.

L-Orizzont leads with how there was no suspicion regarding the soldiers who were on duty during the drug heist in which over 100kg of cannabis was stolen from the Safi barracks.

In-Nazzjon dedicated its lead to comments by Nationalist Party leader Bernard Grech, who said the PN is the only party that can provide a new vision and direction for the country.