The following are the main stories in Wednesday's newspapers.

Times of Malta quotes the Prime Minister saying KM Malta Airlines has been told to ensure that cabin crew aboard flights can speak Maltese.

In another story, the newspaper says new bureaucratic requirements set out by the Building and Construction Authority have been met with anger by architects, with the chamber of architects instructing its members to boycott the measures.

The Malta Independent speaks to the President of the MHRA who says Malta has missed an opportunity to involve the private sector in the ownership and management of the country's new airline.

Malta Today says a study has identified two suitable offshore sites for floating solar and wind energy plants.

In-Nazzjon leads with a meeting between PN leader Bernard Grech and outgoing President George Vella.

L-Orizzont leads with the Prime Minister's press conference on the legislature's second year.