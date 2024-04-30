The following are the top stories in Malta's daily newspapers.

Times of Malta reports that a wanted Romanian prince has been detained in Malta pending extradition proceedings. It also lists the candidates who have submitted their names for the European Parliament elections There is a record number of independent candidates.

The Malta Independent also leads with the arrest of the Romanian prince. In its secondary story is features a statement by the Malta Developers Association slamming a change of conditions for development on the SmartCity site in Ricasoli.

In-Nazzjon gives prominence to a statement by PN leader Bernard Grech calling on the prime minister not to intimidate the institutions and to allow them to work. It followed remarks by the prime minister on the timing of an inquiry report into the government's hospitals concession. The newspaper also features visits by Grech to workplaces ahead of May 1 activities, saying that a Nationalist government would strengthen the economy to offer quality services.

l-orizzont features the prime minister also visiting workers ahead of May 1. He yesterday praised workers at the Public Cleansing Department and Project Green. The newspaper carries a picture of a young Palestinian girl brought to Malta for eye treatment. She spent two days under debris following bombing.