The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Wednesday.

Times of Malta and The Malta Independent lead with news that Europe's top court has ruled Malta's 'golden passports' scheme violates EU law, effectively sealing the fate of the controversial scheme.

The Times, and, separately, MaltaToday also report that a visitor online booking system to protect the environment of Comino's Blue Lagoon will be introduced on Thursday.

MaltaToday meanwhile reports that the National Book Council will be pushing for a basic income scheme for writers.

In-Nazzjon leads with news that PN leader Bernard Grech addressed a PPE congress in Valencia. Separately, the newspoaper reports that the Opposition values the Maltese passport not for its financial worth.

L-orizzont notes that Malta will review the 'golden passports' judgment so it can update its citizenship rules to match the court’s guidelines.

The newspaper also reports that a €185 million contract for the production and laying of a second subsea cable between Malta and Sicily was signed on Tuesday.