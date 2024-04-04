The following are the main stories in Thursday's newspapers.

Times of Malta says that refused citizenship by naturalisation has increased from 5% to 45% in a decade.

In another story, the newspaper speaks to former Presidents who give their advice to Myriam Spiteri Debono, who will be sworn in as Malta's 11th President on Thursday.

The Malta Independent leads with the court's rejection of a breach of human rights claim by former Leisure Clothing directors.

In-Nazzjon dedicates its front page to Myriam Spiteri Debono's appointment.

L-Orizzont quotes the Prime Minister saying that Malta is unique in that it is the only country that kept its water and electricity rates stable.