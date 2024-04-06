These are the leading stories in local newspapers this Saturday.

Times of Malta leads with a court report of proceedings in the case against Silvio Grixiti and four others, who all stand accused of perpetuating a €6 million disability benefit fraud. Grixti’s laptop was full of documents indicating forgery, the paper reports.

The newspaper also reports that a man who harmed himself in prison five months ago has died. The man, Keith Gravina, had been receiving treatment at Mater Dei Hospital since the incident.

The Malta Independent also leads a report in the Grixti case. It leads with testimony that just over €6 million was claimed in fraudulent benefits.

The newspaper also reports that TVM had three former Labour ministers but none from the PN side as guests during a show discussing the inauguration of President Myriam Spiteri Debono.

L-Orizzont splashes a large photo of a new social housing project in Msida that will host 102 families.

In-Nazzjon leads with Bernard Grech meeting farmers in Siġġiewi. It says the government can do much more to help them.