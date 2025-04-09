The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Wednesday.

Times of Malta, The Malta Independent, MaltaToday and l-orizzont lead with the government's unveiling of its Vision 2050, promising slower but more sustainable economic growth, more tourism and manufacturing, more fintech and less construction.

Times of Malta also reports on a survey which found that people who have been operated on for skin cancer still take only scant precautions.

The Malta Independent and MaltaToday both refer to comments by a court expert in the Vitals inquiry who said he could not recall swearing an oath on his involvement before the inquiring magistrate.