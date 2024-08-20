The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Tuesday.

The Times of Malta and the Malta Independent lead with news from the family of murder victim Nicolette Ghirxi seeking an independent inquiry to determine the circumstances in which she died at the hands of her ex-partner.

The Times also reports on how the government is looking to cut ties with the contractor responsible for building the new Paola health centre due to a series of missed deadlines that have prevented the clinic from being able to open on time.

The Independent, in-Nazzjon and l-Orizzont all separately carried a story on how lawyer Ramona Attard will not be seeking re-election as president of the Labour Party.

In-Nazzjon leads with a report on how PN MPs are chasing the government to publish an internal investigation Minister Byron Camilleri said was carried out by state agency Identita, following the courts agreeing to open an inquiry into an alleged ID card racket.

l-Orizzont also reports that the Gozo Channel ferry service carried 135,000 passengers during Santa Maria week.