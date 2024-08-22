The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Thursday.

Times of Malta leads with news that Chris Cardona told a court he did not read a Memorandum of Understanding with Vitals Global Healthcare before signing it back in 2014.

It separately reports that a group of immigration lawyers have flagged a change in policy and an "alarming situation" unfolding at Identità that they say is causing unnecessary hardship for third-country nationals seeking to work in Malta.

The Malta Independent and In-Nazzjon similarly report about Cardona's testimony on Wednesday.

The Independent and L-orizzont meanwhile report that Ian Borg and Alex Agius Saliba confirmed they will be contesting the posts of Labour deputy leader for parliamentary and party affairs in the upcoming PL elections.

In-Nazzjon and L-orizzont both publish an article on increasing reports of domestic violence. Police Commissioner Angelo Gafa told a parliamentary committee meeting on Wednesday that reports increased by 12% in the first seven months of the year.