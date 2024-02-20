The following are the main stories in Tuesday's newspapers.

Times of Malta says that according to a European report monitoring changing trends among drug users, the use of cocaine is widespread in Malta, including at religious festivities such as weddings and baptisms.

In another story, the newspaper says former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat’s attempt to have a new point included in his legal objections to an inquiry he is facing has been rebuffed by a judge.

The Malta Independent quotes the Nationalist Party saying that Johann Grech, the man heading the film industry, has been given a pay rise even though he is being investigated by the auditor general.

L-Orizzont says a new lane is being added to the road leading from the Marfa roundabout to Ċirkewwa ferry terminal.

In-Nazzjon quotes Opposition leader Bernard Grech saying that the government should accept the PN's proposals for the Climate Change Authority to be truly effective.