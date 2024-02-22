The following are the main stories in Thursday's newspapers.

Times of Malta says a pan-European police investigation has concluded that a Maltese financial institution laundered at least €4.5 million in proceeds from criminal activities since the end of 2015.

In another story, the newspaper quotes Nationalist Party sources saying the opposition would block any politician who sat in Joseph Muscat’s 2017 cabinet including European commissioner Helena Dalli from becoming president.

The Malta Independent says a magistrate has refused a request by murder suspect Roderick Cassar to suspend his murder case pending a femicide challenge.

L-Orizzont says that the father of a young Gaza girl in Malta for treatment has thanked the Maltese for their assistance.

In-Nazzjon says the Speaker has ordered PBS to correct its report of Opposition leader Bernard Grech's speech in Parliament.