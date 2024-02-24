Friday’s tragedy at sea which cost at least five people their lives dominates the front-page headlines of Saturday’s local newspapers.

Times of Malta runs a photo of rescuers carrying a body covered with a sheet to shore at Hay Wharf during the rescue operation and reports that five died as a boat capsized off Malta.

The newspaper also gives prominence to a hospital report about patients seeking medical attention for drug intoxication in 2023. Requests doubled, with the highest increase linked to cannabis, the paper reports.

The Malta Independent reserves its entire front page for the tragedy at sea, with an aerial image of the rescue at sea and the headline ‘five migrants die after boat capsizes during rescue off Malta’s coast’.

In-Nazzjon also leads with the deaths at sea, writing that the boat capsized close to shore.

L-Orizzont writes that a pregnant woman was among the victims of the boat tragedy. The newspaper also gives prominence to the inauguration of a series of engineering labs at the university, writing that the labs will ensure “Malta remains at the forefront of research and innovation.”