The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Sunday.

The Sunday Times of Malta reports that a financial institution in Gżira is a focal point of an international investigation into an alleged “Russian-Eurasian criminal network.

The newspaper also reports that the Labour Party would win June’s European elections by more than 40,000 votes over the Nationalists if Joseph Muscat were to stand, according to an internal party poll.

The Malta Independent on Sunday says a bill introducing electronic tagging will go before parliament in the coming weeks. It also says political scientists have endorsed Metsola's call for the EU to bolster its defences, arguing that it does not contradict Malta's neutrality.

MaltaToday says the report into the inquiry into the construction site death of Jean Paul Sofia is to be presented to the prime minister in the coming days. It also says Mater Dei Hospital is planning to introduce drones to carry blood and urine supplies, beating the traffic.

KullĦadd reports that people with a small income in Malta have seen the biggest jump in deposits in the eurozone.

Illum focuses on possible contenders to lead the PN, particularly Alex Borg and Darran Carabott.

It-Torċa says that Roberta Metsola's teams were disappointed that the EPP will back Ursula Von der Leyen for a second term as European Commission president, quashing any hopes Metsola may have harboured for the position. It also says Bernard Grech's team are trying to keep her at arm's length from the PN.

Il-Mument focuses on political imbalance at PBS under a large headline saying 'Unacceptable'.