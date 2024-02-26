The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Monday.

Times of Malta reports that a cabin cleaning contract on Air Malta planes has expired and cabin crew are refusing to do the job until the airline folds at the end of March.

Times of Malta also reports that the first chatbot in Maltese is in 'training'.

The Malta Independent leads with a protest held in Valletta on Sunday by migrants who have been living in Malta for years. They are demanding basic rights.

l-orizzont says the film industry in Malta 'exploded' in the past 11 years, showing fast growth. It also quotes the prime minister telling Labour supporters that business owners agree that their situation would have been different without the interventions of the Labour government.

In-Nazzjon features PN leader Bernard Grech saying it was thanks to the PN's work that the public inquiry into the death of Jean-Paul Sofia was held. It also carries a statement by the shadow minister for cultural heritage criticising former PL general secretary Jason Micallef for showing disrespect for artists when he criticised the PN for having initially proposed an artist to become president of Malta.