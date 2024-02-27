The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Tuesday.

Times of Malta leads with a court decision finding that George Degiorgio's rights were not breached when his phone was tapped before the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia. The newspaper also reports how award-winning author Walid Nebhan is set to leave Malta, saying he is penniless.

The Malta Independent also reports from court, saying an appeals court dismissed Yorgen Fenech's claim that his rights were breached by a court-ordered assets freeze. The newspaper also features the angry protests by farmers in Brussels on Monday.

L-orizzont gives prominence to a meeting between the GWU and European Parliament candidate Claudette Abela Baldacchino where social and economic development was underlined as the basis for sustainability. The newspaper also reports that there are 46,000 diabetic people in Malta.

In-Nazzjon leads with PN leader Bernard Grech's call for the report of the Jean Paul Sofia public inquiry to be debated immediately in parliament. The inquiry report will be presented to the prime minister on Wednesday.