The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Wednesday.

Times of Malta leads with comments by Isabelle Bonnici, mother of Jean Paul Sofia, ahead of the publication later on Wednesday of the inquiry report into a Corradino construction site collapse which caused his death.

The newspaper also reports that a top cardiologist Robert Xuereb is set to be appointed head of the Foundation for Medical Sciences.

The Malta Independent leads with the adoption by the European Parliament of the SLAPP directive banning cross-border lawsuits against journalists and activists.

MaltaToday gives prominence to an appeals court decision that a Zabbar man can be extradited to the USA to face spyware charges.

In-Nazzjon reports that the Nationalist Party welcomed the final European Parliament vote adopting the SLAPP directive. It also looks ahead to the presentation of the Sofia inquiry report later on Wednesday.

L-orizzont highlights a government decision to start the process for the Marsascala Aquatic Sports Club to be handed the title over the former national pool in that locality. It also says there were 2,500 proposals from 118 countries for the Malta Biennale arts festival.