The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Friday.

The Times of Malta reports on how four passengers who escaped a parked plane on New Year's Day opened the aircraft’s rear door themselves and leapt off the plane before dashing across the tarmac to jump the airport's security fence. In- Nazzjon also carried this story on its front page.

It also carries a story on how police caught a driver speeding at 150 kilometres per hour in a 60 kilometres per hour zone in Mellieħa.

The Malta Independent's lead story shares the ongoing efforts by local NGOs to drum up public support to appeal the Planning Authority's decision to allow the Fort Chambray barracks to be demolished.

It also carries a comment from Animal Welfare Commissioner Alison Bezzina, who said that Malta should not allow the importation of wild animals if it cannot guarantee their welfare. Her comments come after several wildcats were found living in poor conditions in a Naxxar garage.

In-Nazzjon carries a statement from the PN which said that this year would see people paying for an extra year of national insurance, as introduced in the 2025 budget.

It also reports on how the cat statue at Independence Gardens in Sliema has been amended to include a tribute to murder victim Paulina Dembska, who was killed in the garden shortly after having fed the cat colony she cared for there.

L-Orrizont leads with the news that the government has finalised plans to acquire the premises of the St Cajetan band club in Ħamrun.

The newspaper also reports on a person who was arraigned in court for rape but was ultimately handed a suspended sentence for having committed sexual acts in public.