The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Tuesday.

Times of Malta delves into whether Joseph Muscat would enjoy immunity from prosecution were he to be elected to the European Parliament. It also reports that Europe is seeing a surge in Measles cases, but Malta has managed to keep the infectious disease at bay.

The Malta Independent reports that a man accused of drug trafficking was accompanied by a 10-year-old boy during the alleged crime. It also says that the Judiciary has refused to comment on criticism by the prime minister related to the Vitals inquiry.

In-Nazzjon leads with a call by the Nationalist Party for better pay and working conditions for educators. It also gives prominence to a statement by the Nationalist Party expressing support for the judiciary after criticism by the prime minister.

L-orizzont says the 179 helpline is being sought mostly by people suffering from loneliness. It also reports on a pilot project on the teaching of AI in schools.