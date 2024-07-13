The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Saturday.

Times of Malta leads with news that the health ministry has issued an urgent call to the private sector to outsource emergency care amid pressure on the service at Mater Dei.

It separately reports that a court ordered the prosecution to wrap up its evidence in an 11-year case against Enemalta oil scandal suspect Tancred Tabone and award him €7,000 in damages for breach of rights.

The Malta Independent similarly reports about the oil scandal, while, in a second article it reports that federal authorities in Boston have opened a criminal investigation into Steward Health Care.

In-Nazzjon also reports about the US criminal investigation.

In a separate piece, it meanwhile publishes comments by Police Commissioner Angelo Gafa, who told Net News that he did not look into the Vitals deal, but relied on the magisterial inquiry.

L-orizzont reports about the call to outsource emergency services and separately publishes comments by Prime Minister Robert Abela about the court's decision to throw out the PN case challenging State Advocate to recover the Vitals' deal funds.