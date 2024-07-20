These are the leading stories in local newspapers this Saturday.

Times of Malta leads with the local impact of a global IT outage. Over 85% of Malta International Airport flights were affected as a result, it reports. The newspaper also gives prominence to the tragic news about a 22-year-old woman who died following a rockfall in Marsascala.

The Malta Independent also leads with news about the global tech outage. Its second front-page story covers the Medical Association of Malta decrying the health ministry for spreading “fake news” by claiming a new ward has been opened at Mater Dei Hospital.

L-Orizzont leads with news that Valletta is to be patrolled by ‘stewards’ tasked with ensuring cleanliness and preventing vandalism, as part of a management plan for the capital city.

In-Nazzjon leads with two PN MPs saying the Opposition would solve an ongoing health sector crisis by investing in the sector. The newspaper also highlight’s the MAM’s claim that talk of a new Mater Dei ward is ‘fake news’.