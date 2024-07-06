These are the leading stories making headlines in local newspapers this Saturday.

Times of Malta leads with the UK election result, which saw Sir Keir Starmer’s Labour return to power following a historic victory over the Tories. Starmer is vowing to “rebuild Britain”, the paper notes.

The newspaper also reports that authorities have identified and stopped the source of contamination that made Balluta Bay unsafe for swimming, but the bay remains closed for the time being.

The Malta Independent also leads with Starmer’s UK electoral win, noting that he has vowed a “government of service”. The newspaper also reports the Kamra tal-Periti saying it expects Infrastructure Malta to seriously consider its revised proposal for the Msida junction.

In-Nazzjon leads with a report about Johann Grech’s €500,000 10-minute film. It reports PN MPs saying this is evidence of how willing the government is to spend taxpayer’s money.

L-Orizzont also leads with Sir Keir Starmer's UK electoral victory. The newspaper also gives prominence to a concert to be held by the Malta Police Force band at the Teatru Manoel on Saturday evening.