These are the leading stories in local newspapers this Saturday.

Times of Malta leads with details about the discovery of a massive amount of explosive material inside a Santa Venera garage. A 19-year-old who lived in the garage is under arrest on suspicion of having detonated a device inside a garbage bin outside Labour HQ.

The newspaper also quotes former PM Joseph Muscat as linking those who post about his travel plans to stalkers. Muscat, who stands accused of bibery and corruption, is currently in China.

The Malta Independent leads with details of a new collective deal for teachers which would see them earn more in allowances but with the same basic pay. Late on Friday, the union said it was sending the deal back to the negotiating table.

L-Orizzont leads with Robert Abela addressing GWU officials at the Workers Memorial Building, days after a court rejected a legal bid by the PN to have the union ejected from its Valletta headquarters.

The newspaper also cites GWU chief as saying the union will remain in the building.

In-Nazzjon notes that early voting for the June 8 MEP elections takes place today. It also gives prominence to a judicial protest by doctors, highlighting their remark that the government ‘seems to have learnt nothing from the Vitals fraud’.